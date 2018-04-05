Abzena (ABZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.34), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.34).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABZA. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.12) price target on shares of Abzena in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.98) target price on shares of Abzena in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Abzena in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 42 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

About Abzena

Abzena plc is a life sciences company. The Company provides technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It has a global customer base which includes approximately 20 biopharmaceutical companies, as well as large and small biotech companies and academic groups.

