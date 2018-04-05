Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & AC Immune (ACIU) Critical Survey

AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AC Immune and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $15.58 million 39.75 -$26.84 million ($0.30) -36.00 Mesoblast $2.41 million 214.13 -$76.81 million ($0.97) -5.65

AC Immune has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AC Immune and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mesoblast 1 0 4 0 2.60

AC Immune presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.72%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than AC Immune.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AC Immune and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -131.08% -22.12% -20.10% Mesoblast -188.83% -9.78% -8.03%

Risk and Volatility

AC Immune has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesoblast beats AC Immune on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MPC-150-IM for chronic and end-stage heart failure; MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain; and MSC-100-IV for acute graft versus host disease in children. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetic kidney diseases and type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

