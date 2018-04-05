Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) SVP John D. Quisel Sells 1,204 Shares

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP John D. Quisel sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $46,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 813,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,177. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,777.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 804.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,938,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

