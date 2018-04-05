Accenture (ACN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report published on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2018 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 329,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,523.01, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/accenture-acn-given-overweight-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.