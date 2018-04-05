Accuray (ARAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARAY. JPMorgan Chase lowered Accuray from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Accuray and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Accuray has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $40,338.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $66,295. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 995,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 222,424 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 687,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

