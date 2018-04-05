Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 962,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,879. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.20% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/actinium-pharmaceuticals-atnm-given-a-3-00-price-target-by-maxim-group-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Actinium) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing cancer treatments. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for diseases using its alpha particle immunotherapy platform and other related technologies. The Company’s products include Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), and Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131).

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.