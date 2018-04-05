Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Given a $83.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $83.00 target price on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.79 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.03.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 1,098,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,675.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $1,402,833.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $120,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,193 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $169,547,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,051,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 108.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,184,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,730 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,659,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,105 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/activision-blizzard-atvi-given-a-83-00-price-target-at-keycorp.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.