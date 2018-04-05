Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.71 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.03.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,292. The company has a market capitalization of $53,900.78, a PE ratio of 198.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 21,488 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,658,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,314 shares in the company, valued at $11,678,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,402,833.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,193 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $169,547,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,051,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 108.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,184,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,730 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,659,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

