Actuant (NYSE:ATU) and Tri-Tech (TRITF) Financial Contrast

Actuant (NYSE: ATU) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Tri-Tech does not pay a dividend. Actuant pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Actuant has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 63.45, meaning that its share price is 6,245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actuant and Tri-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.10 billion 1.28 -$66.21 million $0.83 28.25 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actuant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Actuant and Tri-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 1 6 3 0 2.20 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Actuant currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Actuant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Actuant is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -7.86% 9.21% 3.36% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Actuant beats Tri-Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. is a provider of integrated solutions, products and technologies to water resource management and environmental protection industries. It operates in three segments: Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure, Water Resource Management System and Engineering Services, and Industrial Pollution Control and Safety. Through its subsidiaries, VIE affiliates and joint venture partnership, the Company provides third-party products, integrated system and other services for the purposes of water resource monitoring, development, utilization and protection. The Company designs water works and customized facilities for reclaiming and reusing water, sewage treatment and solid waste disposal for China’s municipalities. The Company designs systems that track natural waterway levels for drought control, monitor groundwater quality and manage water resources. On June 9, 2011, the Company acquired J&Y International Inc.

