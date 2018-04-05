Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stake in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 2.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after buying an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ExxonMobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ExxonMobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,784,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,402,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,562,000 after purchasing an additional 878,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a $81.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

NYSE XOM opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $310,266.97, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

