Adobe Systems (ADBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Adobe reported strong fiiscal first-quarter results driven by strong demand for the company’s innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. It has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. However, end-market recovery appears slow which remains a matter of concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.88.

ADBE traded up $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,541.59, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $3,969,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Garrett sold 54,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.38, for a total value of $10,209,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Adobe Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

