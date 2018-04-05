ADT (ADT) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $7.47

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1389140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

