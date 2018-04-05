Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $44,543.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 7,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $63,194.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,874 shares of company stock valued at $870,931 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2,294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 447,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,319. The company has a market cap of $753.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.75. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

