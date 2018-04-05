Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEIS. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,471.48, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. Advanced Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/advanced-energy-aeis-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated.html.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.