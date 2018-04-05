Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 75,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advanced Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of Advanced Energy stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,810. The company has a market cap of $2,471.48, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. Advanced Energy’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

