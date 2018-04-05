Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/advisor-group-inc-acquires-20005-shares-of-vaneck-vectors-preferred-securities-ex-financials-etf-pfxf-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.