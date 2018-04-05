Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (NASDAQ:FEM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (NASDAQ:FEM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,039,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 334,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEM stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

