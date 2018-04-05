Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,908,000 after purchasing an additional 670,234 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 909,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 714,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U S Large Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Schwab U S Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab U S Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/advisor-group-inc-sells-6228-shares-of-schwab-u-s-large-cap-etf-schx-updated-updated.html.

Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.