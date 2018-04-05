Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,144,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,876,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,874,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,225,000 after acquiring an additional 761,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,144,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,799,000 after acquiring an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

In related news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,350 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $217,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $20,778.29, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

