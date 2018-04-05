Reviewing Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -13.92% -23.69% -12.00% ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and ESCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $18.90 million 2.75 -$5.65 million ($0.29) -8.21 ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.19 $53.70 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Aehr Test Systems does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aehr Test Systems and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

ESCO Technologies has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Aehr Test Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories. The Company’s principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. The Company develops, manufactures and sells systems, which are designed to reduce the cost of testing and to perform reliability screening, or burn-in, of complex logic devices, memory integrated circuits (ICs), sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

