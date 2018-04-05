aelf 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.74 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00008214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, BCEX and Bibox. aelf has a market cap of $138.88 million and $26.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00691166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00185146 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.