Aerium (AERM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,414.00

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Aerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Aerium has a total market capitalization of $235,924.00 and $1,414.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aerium has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aerium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.04429330 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00639914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00078204 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058923 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Aerium Profile

AERM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 160,694,710 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,765 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin. The official website for Aerium is www.aerium.co.

Buying and Selling Aerium

Aerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Aerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.