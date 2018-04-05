Aeroflex (ARX) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Aeroflex (NYSE:ARX) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aeroflex earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.6291256862405 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

About Aeroflex

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company’s solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets.

