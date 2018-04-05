Agilent Technologies (A) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s expanding product portfolio, end-market strength and robust performance in China and Europe are key growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses is beneficial for its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positive. The recently announced acquisition of Lasergen is a positive step in this regard. Meanwhile, estimates have been going up ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the macro weakness in some regions and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. In the past year, shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.48.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,096.38, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,059,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,537 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,665,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,683,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,550,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 450,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,732,000 after buying an additional 1,812,500 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

