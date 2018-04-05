Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $173,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,030 shares of company stock valued at $16,499,598. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4,238.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a negative net margin of 731.60%. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/agios-pharmaceuticals-agio-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.