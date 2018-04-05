Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $6.42

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 30784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

