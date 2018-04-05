Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Liquide (AIQUY) to Hold

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Jefferies Group upgraded Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS upgraded Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Liquide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

