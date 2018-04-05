Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media stories about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 44.8913851293016 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,783. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10,003.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $857.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.46 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 13.27%. equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $161.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.02.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

