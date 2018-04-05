Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News coverage about Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albireo Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1831542190916 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.85, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.61. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.23. analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Phase4 Partners Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $3,444,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis.

