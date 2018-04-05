David Scopelliti Buys 3,000 Shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti acquired 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,238. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the third quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 82.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price objective on Alcentra Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS upgraded Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcentra Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

