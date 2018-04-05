Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%.

ABDC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Branko Krmpotic bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,788. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 51,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,747. The firm has a market cap of $98.73, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

