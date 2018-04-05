Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 744,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,540,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, COO Stephen Richardson sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,972 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 29,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,631,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,514,051.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,609. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12,435.17, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $298.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

