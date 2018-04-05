Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.55.

ALXN stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,365. The stock has a market cap of $24,157.01, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie O’neill sold 1,625 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $194,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $389,099.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,345,708 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,390,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,491,000 after buying an additional 215,005 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,857,000 after buying an additional 414,969 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,541,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after buying an additional 307,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,986,000 after buying an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,251,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

