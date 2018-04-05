Alkermes (ALKS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

“FDA response looks like someone may not have been listening. The nature of the FDA response to ALKS stands in stark contrast to a comment by the CEO on the 2Q17 results conference call, Earlier this week, we passed a major milestone with the outcome of our pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, which resulted in an agreement on our NDA submission content and timing.” We generally take with a grain of salt any management comments that FDA meetings went well” or were productive” but we believe investors may have been led to believe that the FDA viewed the ALKS 5461 data as potentially adequate for approval. That the FDA evidently has asked for additional clinical studies strongly calls into question such an assumption, in our opinion.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group lowered Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,965.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $373,785.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,701.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,009,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

