Contrasting Lufthansa (DLAKY) and Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) and Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufthansa and Allegiant Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufthansa 5.35% 24.59% 4.94% Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufthansa and Allegiant Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufthansa $40.21 billion 0.37 $1.97 billion $4.15 7.59 Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.88 $194.90 million $9.55 18.43

Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air. Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lufthansa pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Lufthansa has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lufthansa and Allegiant Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29 Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38

Allegiant Air has a consensus price target of $163.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Allegiant Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Air is more favorable than Lufthansa.

Summary

Allegiant Air beats Lufthansa on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

