Allegis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,231 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 1,454,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,312,234. The company has a market cap of $185,826.73, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/allegis-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-7231-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.