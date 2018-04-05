Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6771276808225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,860. The company has a market cap of $57,385.32, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.02.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.53 per share, for a total transaction of $503,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

