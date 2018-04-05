Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after acquiring an additional 93,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

