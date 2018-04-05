Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,942 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of CA worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,770,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,520,000 after purchasing an additional 243,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,560,000 after acquiring an additional 487,482 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CA by 541.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,150,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CA by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,633.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

CA, Inc

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

