Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.81% of Viad worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Viad by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 103.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Viad by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.05, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-raises-stake-in-viad-corp-vvi-updated-updated.html.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.