Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Hormel (HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Hormel worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,714,000 after buying an additional 367,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,634,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hormel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,700 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,684,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 524,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,024 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $17,735.80, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hormel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $6,157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Hormel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Hormel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

