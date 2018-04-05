FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,723,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,390,000 after buying an additional 1,431,172 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,371,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,664,000 after acquiring an additional 549,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,395,000 after acquiring an additional 254,123 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,795,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,177,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.09 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

FE opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $16,103.47, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-trims-holdings-in-firstenergy-corp-fe-updated-updated.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.