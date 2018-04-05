Allianz (ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €203.00 ($250.62) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a €217.00 ($267.90) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($283.95) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.30 ($254.69).

FRA:ALV traded up €4.86 ($6.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €187.58 ($231.58). The stock had a trading volume of 985,444 shares. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

