Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.53% of First Defiance Financial worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $59,803.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $49,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $275,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,393 shares of company stock worth $193,263. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $582.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%. equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

