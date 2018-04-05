Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 55,239 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 731.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in WNS by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 2,604.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,250.01, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. WNS has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.85 million. WNS had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 20.19%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

