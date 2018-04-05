Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,326 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 154,618.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

