Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,130 Shares of Hyatt (H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt (NYSE:H) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hyatt by 729.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Hyatt by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 424,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt by 585.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,486.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Hyatt has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8,974.04, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hyatt will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hyatt’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hyatt from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hyatt to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

About Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

