Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 193,184 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Loews by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15,997.35, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

