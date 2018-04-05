Allion Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Allion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Allion has a market capitalization of $85,724.00 and $189.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Allion has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001124 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000336 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion Profile

ALL is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com.

Allion Coin Trading

Allion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Allion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

