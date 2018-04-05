Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) Share Price

Media coverage about Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua BioMedical earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 43.3807720655223 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ALQA stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Alliqua BioMedical has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

ALQA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alliqua BioMedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliqua BioMedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About Alliqua BioMedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

